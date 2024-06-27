Pop Out event results in increase in streams for Kendrick Lamar and featured artists

Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event turned out to be more than a Juneteenth celebration. It was also a win for Kendrick and many of the artists who performed onstage.

Kendrick earned almost 61 million combined official on-demand U.S. streams in the three days after the event (June 20-22), a 31% increase over the three-day period before the show (June 16-18), Billboard reports. His song "Not Like Us," which he performed a few times at the event, garnered 21 million combined streams in the three-day period following the concert, a 62% jump.

ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul also saw some bumps in their streams in the three days after their onstage reunion with K.Dot, their fellow Black Hippy crew member.

ScHoolboy earned 4.3 million streams, a 31% increase. Jay Rock acquired a little over 1 million streams, up 45%, and Ab-Soul garnered 291,000 streams, up 44%.

Even Dr. Dre, who appeared onstage, saw his song "Still D.R.E." jump 19% after the event.

Also seeing bumps in streams are Tyler, The Creator, Dom Kennedy and YG, who all took the stage during Mustard's part of the show: Tyler for "Wusyaname" and "Earfquake," which he performed that day; Dom Kennedy for "When I Come Around" and "My Type of Party"; and YG, whose whole catalog saw a 35% increase in streams over the three-day period.

Mustard's song "Perfect Ten," featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, also saw a 127% rise in streams over the three-day period, up to 123,000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.