Plot twist! Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei, will tour with Katt Williams

Amid the viral back-and-forth between Katt Williams and all of his adversaries — specifically Kevin Hart— Torrei Hart, Kevin's ex-wife, has entered the chat.

She announced that she'll be joining Katt on his Dark Matters Tour with a few scheduled shows in Charlotte, Orlando and Tampa.

"Come see me live with my good friend," Torrei wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and Katt.

Torrei's career update comes at a time when Katt and Kevin have exchanged choice words for one another that spawned countless conversations online.

As reported, Katt appeared in an explosive, almost three-hour interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay last week, naming Kevin and a host of other comedians he isn't too fond of.

He took shots at Kevin's success and his seemingly quick rise to fame in Hollywood, suggesting Kevin is an "industry plant."

Kevin responded by writing in a tweet, "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It's honestly sad."

The Soul Plane star later revisited Katt's comments during an episode of NBA Unplugged, where he responded to show guest Kendrick Perkins' claims that he "didn't say nothing to Katt Williams."

"Do you entertain the circus or do you watch it, Perk?" Kevin asked.

As part of her announcement post, Torrei included a clip of Katt's Club Shay Shay interview in which he states, "I only put on comedians that are funnier than me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.