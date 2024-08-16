Playlist for Fanatics Fest NYC features songs from Travis Scott, Jay-Z and more

A playlist has been curated for fans attending the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC. Fanatics and Apple Music were behind the list of music, which features a total of 50 songs. Among those were songs from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher and Megan Thee Stallion.

Jay makes the list a few times, with his Alicia Keys-assisted "Empire State of Mind," "Run This Town" featuring Rihanna and Ye, and "Family Feud" with his wife, Queen Bey. Usher's on the list with "Yeah" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, and Meg contributes with "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba.

Sounds from the late Michael Jackson and The Notorious B.I.G. are also included, specifically their respective tracks "Beat It" and "Big Poppa."

Other artists featured on the playlist are Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Drake, Tyla and more.

Fanatics Fest NYC takes place Friday to Sunday, with appearances from Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Wayne, Carmelo Anthony, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and more. There will also be a pop-up reimagining of Jay's 40/40 club, which will have a new NYC location in 2025, if all goes according to plan.

"It's always been the plan to open a new spot," 40/40 Club vice president of operations Sheldon Robinson tells Us Weekly. "Finding the right location that makes sense to the brand is key, and that takes some time. We've narrowed it down to our last few choices and now we're in the negotiation phase."

He notes Jay has been very involved in the process of opening a new 40/40 location, and has been to site locations and meetings. “Jay definitely wants to keep it as part of his legacy," Robinson said.

