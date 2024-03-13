Pioneer female rapper Bo$$ dies at 54

Bo$$, one of the first female rappers signed to Def Jam, has died. She was 54.



Def Jam Recordings confirmed her passing on their Instagram page Tuesday.



"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lichelle Marie Laws (Bo$$)," the label wrote. "Bo$$ will be remembered as a pioneer in hip hop, being one of the first female rappers signed to Def Jam in the early 1990's. We extend our prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."



Bo$$ released her first and only album, Born Gangstaz, in 1993, featuring her breakout single "Deeper." She released the mixtapes The Six Million Dollar Mixtape and Doin Everythang in 2004 and 2008, respectively.



Billboard reports Bo$$ dealt with health problems in recent years, including renal disease and a stroke in 2017. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.