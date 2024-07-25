Pharrell's Something in the Water dates reportedly set for October

Pharrell has a busy October coming up, as his Something in the Water Festival will be taking place. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Virginia Beach Hotel Association shared the news with its members in an email Tuesday afternoon.

"The Something in the Water dates are being released and will be held the weekend of October 11, 2024," the association's executive director, Terri Wiley, wrote, revealing the exact dates are Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. Though the festival typically goes down earlier in the year, the 2024 date has been set to coincide with the premiere of Pharrell's new Lego-animated movie, Piece by Piece, which chronicles his rise to fame.

Also, Wiley writes, "there will be activations along the oceanfront, oceanfront parks, and in other areas of the city." SITW organizer Robby Wells adds a save the date will be shared Thursday if things go according to plan.

