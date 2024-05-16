PartyNextDoor's bringing some friends to his hometown show in Toronto

When PartyNextDoor announced his tour dates, he made it clear that he had something in store for his fans in Toronto. In a post shared Wednesday, he revealed the special news: He's having a hometown show, and he's bringing along some friends.

The news was shared via a trailer that begins with an owl who looks at a pirate ship carrying a "PARTYNEXTDOOR & FRIENDS" sign. The show is set for August 2 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, with presale tickets now available. The friends PND has tapped for the occasion have not yet been revealed.

As previously announced, Party's 32-city Sorry I'm Outside Tour, which supports his latest album, PARTYNEXTDOOR4, kicks off June 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. It will then make stops in LA, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, New York and more, before wrapping on August 18.

