Oscars nominations: ﻿'American Fiction'﻿ earns five, Black first-timers & more

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, revealing the top big screen projects and actors up for a gold statuette.

American Fiction, the race-related film starring Jeffrey Wright, earned five nominations, including the coveted Best Motion Picture of the Year. With the film, Wright scores his first-ever nod, as he's up for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his character, Monk.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Monk's brother in the film, also earns his first Oscar nomination; he's up for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Joining Brown in the Supporting Role category is first-time nominee Colman Domingo. He's nominated for his role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

Elsewhere on the first-timers list is The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who's nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role, as is Danielle Brooks for her role as Sofia in The Color Purple.

Up for Best Documentary Feature Film is Bobi Wine: The People's President, National Geographic's feature on Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine, who ran for president against his country's dictator, Yoweri Museveni.

On the music front, Jon Batiste earns his second Oscars nomination with a Best Original Song nod for "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony. He won Best Original Score for Soul in 2021.

The 2024 Oscars will air March 10 on ABC. For the full list of nominees, visit Oscars.org.

