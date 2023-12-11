One Hallelujah Tour to include Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr + more

By Jamia Pugh

A host of gospel greats will join together for a spring tour celebrating gospel music.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton and Jekalyn Carr will hit the road with their One Hallelujah Tour starting next March and will travel to 25 cities across the U.S.

The tour kicks off in Boston in March, making stop in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Memphis, Atlanta and more, with a final show scheduled for San Francisco in April.

For tickets, which will be available for purchase starting with a presale on December 13 and later, a general sale on December 15, visit Ticketmaster.com.

