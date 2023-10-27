Offset's "Worth It" is his favorite from 'Set It Off,' but it barely made the cut

Just as Offset thought he was finished with his newest album, Set It Off, a new track from Don Toliver came in.

"Worth It" ended up becoming his favorite song from the project, but he told People it wasn't an album original.

"I got that song two weeks before the album came [out]," the rapper said. "The album was already done and I felt like I had everything, and then he came to the studio in L.A. and played me the record and I'm like, 'Yo, what is this?'"

Offset said that he immediately got attached to the song, so he cut his verse last minute.

"It was like a fourth quarter — it was like a fourth quarter buzzer beater," he added.

"Worth It" featuring Toliver is one of 21 songs on Offset's sophomore solo album. It's catchy, slow-burning vibe, with the sample of Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," has become a favorite among fans. The song, along with "Say My Grace" and "Broad Day," nabbed a spot on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Set It Off debuted at number two on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. It opened at number five on the all-genre Billboard 200 list.

