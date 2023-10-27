Offset's 8-year-old son wants to dress as *this* special person for Halloween

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Jamia Pugh

One of Offset's three sons will dress up as someone very special for Halloween: his dad.

"My son Kody, he wants to be me this year," Offset recently revealed to People of the 8-year-old's costume plans.

He noted that his daughters, Kulture and Kalea, are planning to be cheerleaders.

As for his oldest son, Jordan, Halloween isn't really a holiday the teen looks forward to anymore.

"I think my son Jordan wants to be — he's 13, he was like, 'I don't know, I'm like getting older man, I don't really care.' I'm like dang bro. I was 13, I wanted to go."

Adding that he still likes Halloween, Offset said that kids today are "different."

Around Thanksgiving last year, Cardi B shared snapshots of a Halloween family photoshoot in which she dressed up as Batwoman, Offset donned a Joker costume, 5-year-old Kulture went as Harley Quinn and 2-year-old Wave dressed like his dad with a mini Joker costume.

"Grateful for my family," Cardi wrote. "Thank you lord for changing my life around."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!