Offset's 8-year-old son wants to dress as *this* special person for Halloween

One of Offset's three sons will dress up as someone very special for Halloween: his dad.

"My son Kody, he wants to be me this year," Offset recently revealed to People of the 8-year-old's costume plans.

He noted that his daughters, Kulture and Kalea, are planning to be cheerleaders.

As for his oldest son, Jordan, Halloween isn't really a holiday the teen looks forward to anymore.

"I think my son Jordan wants to be — he's 13, he was like, 'I don't know, I'm like getting older man, I don't really care.' I'm like dang bro. I was 13, I wanted to go."

Adding that he still likes Halloween, Offset said that kids today are "different."

Around Thanksgiving last year, Cardi B shared snapshots of a Halloween family photoshoot in which she dressed up as Batwoman, Offset donned a Joker costume, 5-year-old Kulture went as Harley Quinn and 2-year-old Wave dressed like his dad with a mini Joker costume.

"Grateful for my family," Cardi wrote. "Thank you lord for changing my life around."

