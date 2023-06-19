Offset and Quavo reunite for Takeoff's 29th birthday

Offset and Quavo reunited to celebrate what would have been fellow Migos member Takeoff's 29th birthday. The rappers were spotted at a memorial event Sunday, June 19, to which they, like other attendees, wore T-shirts with Take's face on it.

Offset and Quavo had seemingly been at odds before Takeoff's passing in November. Speculation arose following the debut of Quavo and Take's journey as Unc & Phew and Offset's pursuit of solo endeavors.

Following Takeoff's death, Quavo and Offset allegedly fought backstage at the 2023 Grammys, where Quavo honored Take with a performance during the In Memoriam segment. Reports claim he then got into it with Offset, who was upset about his exclusion from the tribute.

Takeoff was killed November 1 outside a bowling alley in Houston. Prior to reuniting at the memorial event, Quavo and Offset, who both released tribute songs in Take's honor, wrote heartfelt posts.

"Happy birthday rocket man," Set wrote. "The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang."

In addition to a series of photos, Quavo captioned a video, "Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can't wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n****."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.