Offset drops new visual for "Blame it on Set"

Offset transitions from corporate king to rap legend in his latest video, "Blame it on Set."

The Maya Table-directed visual sees him working behind the desk with his nine-to-five job before breaking free to enjoy a more appealing lifestyle. He leads a pack of other hopefuls longing to be carefree; together they incite a riot at the very warehouse they were once employed.

The video for "Blame it on Set" follows the one released for "Don't You Lie," both of which are songs from his sophomore solo LP, Set it Off.

After releasing the project on October 13, it climbed to #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #5 on the 200 Albums chart.

Other album songs that have official music videos include the Cardi B-assisted "Jealousy," "Hop out the Van," "Fan" and "Save My Grace."

