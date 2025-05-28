Officer testifies in Sean Combs' trial, says car registered to Combs' company left Kid Cudi's home after break-in

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The Los Angeles police officer who responded to Kid Cudi's home on Dec. 22, 2011, after the rapper reported a break-in there testified Wednesday that a black SUV he saw leaving the scene was registered to Sean Combs' company.

LAPD Officer Christopher Ignacio testified that he walked through the home with Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, and recorded the incident as trespassing, which he described to the court as "someone entering someone's property without the owner's consent."

Ignacio further testified that he ran the license plate from a black Cadillac Escalade SUV seen driving from the house. The jury saw that the resulting report showed the vehicle's registered owner as Bad Boy Productions, Inc., which Combs owned.

On cross-examination, Ignacio testified that his report said nothing about kidnapping or a firearm being involved.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator Lance Jimenez also took the stand Wednesday, testifying that it did not take him long to conclude that the car fire at Cudi's residence on Jan. 9, 2012, was caused by a "makeshift firebomb" commonly known as a Molotov cocktail.

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash then testified about the times he heard Combs call girlfriend Cassie Ventura derogatory names.

Nash further testified that he heard Combs tell Ventura “that he wouldn’t put her music out, that he would get her parents fired from their jobs, that he would put out sex tapes,” the latter referring to video recordings of "freak-off" sexual encounters addressed in previous testimony.

Nash told the jury that Combs required Nash to send to him photos of Ventura in different outfits so he could choose.

Nash told the court that he recalled arriving with Ventura at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. "She looked bomb. Her hair was down," Nash testified, then told the jury that Combs came over and said, "I thought I told you she needs to wear her hair up."

Nash testified Combs angrily grabbed him by his jacket and lifted him up. “I just started asking people at the party for hair pins,” Nash told the court.

Nash also testified about going to a gay club with Ventura, Rita Ora and others one night in 2013. The group had returned to Ventura's apartment, Nash told the court, when Ventura "got a call from Puff" telling her "that she ought to bring her a** to his house."

Nash told the court that Ventura “started to panic” before Combs called back and told Nash that “we were wild and that he thought he told us not to be going out.”

Nash testified that Ventura “just packed her stuff and went to his house.”

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy and follow ABC News' live blog for real-time updates on the trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.