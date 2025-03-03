Ocala 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Ocala, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 46 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 75 °F, low of 47 °F (43% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
gillmar // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 75 °F, low of 55 °F (54% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
LeManna // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (59% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
1981 Rustic Studio kan // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 64 °F, low of 50 °F (31% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
- First quarter moon
Ahmet Naim // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 74 °F, low of 46 °F (23% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 77 °F, low of 53 °F (68% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (53% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM