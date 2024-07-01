Normani explains why she pulled out of BET Awards performance

Many took to the stage at BET Awards 2024 Sunday night, but there was one scheduled performer missing in action. Taking to Instagram, Normani explained that she was forced to pull out of the show last minute after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

“I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me,” Normani wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of her right leg in a boot, a bandage around that knee and crutches. “I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself.”

She said she's “normally good for powering through under any circumstance" but was "just not able to make this performance happen" because she's under doctor's orders.

“I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing,” Normani went on. “I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time.”

She then thanked BET "for giving me and all of the other beautiful Black women this opportunity."

"This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight," she added. "I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much."

The canceled performance follows the release of her debut album, Dopamine, which finally came out in June.

