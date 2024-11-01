Nile Rodgers elected to third term as chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances
Nile Rodgers has been reelected as chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The decision to reelect Rodgers was unanimous, and he’ll now serve his third term in the position.
“Serving as the Chair of The Songwriters Hall of Fame has been one of the highest points of my career. To be re-elected to serve another term makes me prouder than I could have ever imagined,” Rodgers shares. “This distinguished organization is one of the most brilliantly responsible groups I've ever had the pleasure to just sit amongst.”
He adds, “Songwriters are the pillar of the music industry, and we recognize and celebrate these great creators. For this honor I'm beyond elated.”
Rodgers — songwriter, producer and founding member of the band Chic  was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016 and is also a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’s also won six Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement/Special Merit Award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

