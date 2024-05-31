Nicki Minaj's Amsterdam show canceled following arrest

Nicki Minaj will not be heading back to Amsterdam for her Pink Friday 2 tour.



The rapper was set to play a June 2 show at Ziggo Dome but that show has been canceled following her arrest in the city.



"Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place," Dutch promoter Mojo wrote on their website. "Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale."



Nicki was arrested May 25 after her first Amsterdam show, as she was trying to fly out of the country to make it to her next gig in Manchester, England. Dutch police claimed she was carrying marijuana in her bag – a claim she denied. She posted video of the incident on her Instagram Live.



Nicki reportedly spent about six hours in custody before being able to leave The Netherlands and was forced to reschedule her Manchester show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.