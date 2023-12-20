Nicki Minaj & Tasha Cobbs Leondard's "Blessings" is a 'Billboard' #1

Nicki Minaj continues to rake in top honors with Pink Friday 2. This time she's earned the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Gospel Songs chart.

It's thanks to "Blessings," the #20 track on the hit album, which features gospel great Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The chart achievement makes it Nicki's second gospel song to top the chart and Leonard's fifth. They previously led with "I'm Getting Ready" in September 2017.

Luminate data acquired by Billboard shows the song garnered 3.1 million official U.S. streams.

Pink Friday 2, Nicki's highly anticipated fifth studio project, arrived at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the rapper's third album to do so.

Per Billboard, the album's debut marks the largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s and the biggest for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.