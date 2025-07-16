Nicki Minaj and SZA trade shots in social media exchange

Pound the Alarm! Nicki Minaj exchanged a few words with SZA on Tuesday after unleashing an attack on the president of SZA's label.

In a post on social platform X, she had accused TDE's Terrence "Punch" Henderson of "bullying me on Twitter for no reason." She wrote, "We have the receipts. lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on."

She later switched her focus to SZA after she saw one of SZA's posts and evidently believed it was in response to her rant about Punch.

"Mercury retrograde .. don't take the bait lol silly goose," SZA's post read. Nicki directly responded, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie...Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

SZA replied, "I don't give a f*** bout none of that weird s*** you popping" and clarified she "wasn't even talking about or to anyone."

Nicki then followed up with posts attacking SZA's appearance, humor and voice, among other things.

"B**** looking & sounding like she got stung by a f****** bee. dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles," she wrote. Still, SZA remained unbothered by Nicki and warnings from her fanbase.

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I'm the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F****** PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!" SZA wrote.

She later concluded her night, posting, "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek...See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Nicki had the final word. She wrote, "Shutup ugly...I'm in a meeting so idk if u was still talking s*** or not so if you didn't I'll delete later."

