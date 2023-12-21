Nicki Minaj says Pink Friday 2 deluxe is awaiting Rihanna's vocals

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki Minaj is ready to give fans the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2, only after Rihanna sends over her contribution to the album.

"The full gag city deluxe ain't coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals," Nicki wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Rihanna dancing to the album's "FTCU."

On Wednesday, December 13, Nicki released "Love Me Enough," her collaboration with Monica and Keyshia Cole that was only made available for purchasing on her website. In her announcement, she directed fans to a landing page on which they could download the new song by purchasing one of multiple deluxe albums, including the D2C Versions 1, 2 and 3, as well as the the official Gag City Deluxe.

Also expected to show up on the deluxe is the extended edition of Pink Friday 2's #4 track, "Beep Beep," featuring 50 cent.

