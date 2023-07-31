Nicki Minaj says upcoming 'Pink Friday 2' album is a "masterpiece"

Nicki Minaj readys the release of Pink Friday 2 by teasing fans with what's to come from the forthcoming album.

"Y'all, I'm not even kidding," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "In 111 days… Pink Friday 2 is coming to save & restore hope in mankind omg barbz I love you I dooooo!"

She added, "Like when y'all have this masterpiece y'all gon be on [cloud 9]. Omg I love it so much y'all.."

Nicki plans to release the new album on November 17, just a few days before its prequel, Pink Friday, dropped on November 22, 2021.

Last month, she informed fans she'd be pushing the album from its original October release date to the new November date.

"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," she wrote on Instagram. "Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT."

The "Super Bass" rapper also tweeted that she recently worked on her "Top 2 songs" off Pink Friday 2, adding that fans will experience "eargasms" while listening to the new tracks.

Following Nicki's fourth album, Queen, Pink Friday 2 will be the first full studio project from the rapper in five years.

