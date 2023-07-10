Nicki Minaj says her contribution to new Barbie film is a "full circle moment"

The new Barbie movie couldn't have happened without the head Barb Nicki Minaj, so producers called upon the beloved rapper to add her flair to the film.

Speaking about her recent song "Barbie World" with rising rapper Ice Spice, which appears on the movie's soundtrack, Nicki said her involvement with the film is "full circle."

"I am so excited to be here and be a part of this entire moment," Nicki told Entertainment Tonight at the Barbie premiere. "I'm glad that they thought of me because I'm excited just like everybody else is excited to see this movie."

"I've been saying Barbie my whole career," Nicki said, referencing the doll persona she's long used throughout her rap career. "So it's a very full circle moment."

"Barbie World" is the second Nicki/Ice Spice collab, following their hit "Princess Diana," released earlier this year.

Nicki said it took some time to choose the final soundtrack song, but after requesting a track "with a dope drum," she said she "loved" it and "jumped on it right away."

The New York rapper recently announced her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2 — a sequel to her critically acclaimed, debut studio album, Pink Friday — expected out November 17.

