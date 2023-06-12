Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice team up with Aqua for 'Barbie World,' release date announced

Get ready for the highly anticipated release of "Barbie World" as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice join forces with the original hitmakers, Aqua, for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Excitement filled the air on Saturday night, June 10, when the collaborators revealed that "Barbie World" would grace our ears on June 23, but is available for pre-save now.

"It's BARBIE B**** If you still in doubt," Nicki captioned a post of herself and Ice Spice.

This collaboration follows the duo's previous success with a remix of "Princess Diana," which skyrocketed to the top spot on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart in April. Notably, it marked a historic moment as the first No. 1 achieved by two co-billed women in the chart's 34-year history and reached an impressive No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

The Barbie film, directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, is scheduled to premiere in theaters nationwide on July 21, coinciding with the release of its star-studded soundtrack.

