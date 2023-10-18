New Whitney Houston documentary gets DOC NYC Film Festival premiere

A new documentary on the early years of Whitney Houston's career will see its premiere at the 2023 DOC NYC Film Festival in November.

Billed as the "only filmed story of its kind" that focuses on her early career years of 1982 to 1986, Whitney Houston in Focus is a story told from the perspective of acclaimed photographer Bette Marshall.

According to the doc's description, Marshall was given access by the Houston family to follow and capture a young Whitney at important events, such as early auditions, performances and even in church.

The 34-minute film, structured around 10 photo sessions, is based on Marshall's book Young Whitney: Stories and Photographs.

Whitney Houston in Focus will begin online screenings November 8, with in-person public screenings of the film kicking off on Friday, November 10, at the IFC Center in New York City.

