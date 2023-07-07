New from Prince’s Vault: two previously unreleased tracks out now

While Prince may be gone, he left behind a lot of music, and fans just got another taste of some of that unreleased material.

NPG Records has just shared two new tracks from the legendary Prince Vault: "All A Share Together Now," which was recorded September 4, 2006, and "7 (E Flat Version)," a remix of the track "7" from Prince's 1992 album, Love Symbol.

Both tracks are now available on streaming services.

While this marks the first release of both songs, Prince fans who attended last month’s Paisley Park Celebration 2023 were given an early preview of the tunes on a special cassette-shaped USB key.

Prince fans can expect even more new music soon; NPG promises to announce some more releases in August.

