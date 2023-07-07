New Music Friday: Chika, Fendi Da Rappa ft. Cardi B, NBA YoungBoy and more

From compilation follow-ups to fresh collabs and tracks full of powerful lyrics, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--NBA YoungBoy, Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2 -- The Louisiana rapper dropped off the follow-up to 2022's Green Flag Activity. Sixteen of the 18 tracks are from the NBA collective, while two come from NBA himself.

--A$AP Twelvyy, Kids Gotta Eat -- Just in time for hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the Harlem rapper paid homage to the history of New York hip-hop with the new 15-track collection.

--Fendi Da Rappa ft. Cardi B, "Point Me 2" -- The two New York rappers linked up for this new single from up-and-comer Fendi. Upon its release Friday, Cardi received lots of social media praise for hopping on tracks of rising female artists.

--Chika, "Demigod" -- The Grammy-nominated rapper showcased her clever lyrical abilities in the new single that she calls a musical mediation on creativity, fame and self-belief.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Chris Brown -- "Summer Too Hot"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--Maverick City Music -- "Fear is Not My Future"

--GloRilla -- "Lick or Sum"

--Key Glock -- "Chromosomes"

--Janelle Monáe -- "Lipstick Lover"

--October London -- "Back To Your Place"

