New Music Friday: Eminem, Ice Spice, Shenseea and more

From diss tracks to songs from movie soundtracks, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Kevin Gates, The Ceremony -- The Louisiana native dropped off his fourth album, a project described as centered around Kevin's spiritual growth and personal development. He also released the music video for one of the album's songs, "Lil Yea."

Eminem, "Doomsday Pt. 2" -- The Detroit lyricist took aim at producer Benzino in the new diss track, which appears to reignite a yearslong beef between the two.

Ice Spice, "Think U the S*** (Fart)" -- In line with the catchy, viral tracks the Bronx rapper is known for, she dropped off the new single, her first of 2024.

Shenseea, "Hit & Run" -- The Grammy-nominated Jamaican rapper also unveiled her first single of the year with another Afrobeats track, featuring fellow Jamaican artists Masicka and Di Genius.

Lil Nas X, "Where Do We Go Now" -- The song runs over the end credits of his new HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which chronicles the journey of his first U.S. headlining tour.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--21 Savage -- "redrum"

--Yung Bleu -- "Confirmation"

--Flo Milli ft. Lil Yachty -- "Never Lose Me"

--Rosemarie & Roddy Ricch -- "Is it Real"

--4Batz -- act II: date @ 8"

--MuniLong -- "Made for Me"

--Ledisi -- "Sell Me No Dreams"

--Fridayy -- "When It Comes to You"

--Kirk Franklin -- "All Things"

