New Music Friday: Doechii & JT, Kodak Black and more

From the official launch of a previously teased song to the deluxe edition of a hit album, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Kodak Black, "Non Believer" -- The spiritual track sees a vulnerable Kodak reflecting honestly about his wrongdoings and asking God for His forgiveness. "Lord knows I'm not perfect, but I try to make it right," he raps.

Doechii featuring JT, "Alter Ego" -- The Florida girls unite on the track that was previously teased in their chat for Interview magazine. "I accidentally created my own genre with this one.. this record doesn't sound like anything out right now," Doechii said on Instagram. "I'm so excited for y'all to experience this song, this visual, and this ERA with me!" She continued, "When they ask you.. tell em it's editorial rap; if hip hop and house music had a baby." The song's music video is out on YouTube.

Juvenile, 400 Degreez (Deluxe Edition) -- In honor of the album's 25th anniversary last year, the NOLA rapper dropped the deluxe edition, featuring two new tracks: "Party" and "We Be Blowing Money." A video for the title track was released earlier this week.

IDK, Joey Bada$$, "Denim" -- In the song, complete with a new video, rappers reflect on their accomplishments and well-earned luxurious life. "Sittin' on cloud nine, but it's really my couch/ Pierre Jeanneret's, the original ones/ Not the one's they get for five hundred to dress up their house," IDK raps. Later, Joey adds, "Cost fifty bands, all in, just to put in my house/ The replica like fifteen, you can check the amount."

(Video includes uncensored profanity).

