New Music Friday: Lola Brooke, Gunna, Lil Jon and more

From some reflective tracks to a guided meditation album, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Lola Brooke, "Becky" — The Brooklyn rapper puts on for her borough in the new song "Becky" and its accompanying video, which she directed with STARR MAZi (Lil Baby, A Boogie). She teamed up with hip-hop collective 41, made up of Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh and TaTa, for the release.

Gunna, "Bittersweet" — The song captures Gunna as he reflects on the "bittersweet" feeling of the trials he faced, including the RICO case, and the success he garnered following the release of his fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse.

Dreezy, "(B**** Duh)" — Out now, the Chicago star's new song has seemingly been "Riri approved." After previewing the track, Dreezy shared a screenshot of a DM she received from Rihanna that read, "Let's GOOO! B**** DUH!! Saying that to everybody lololol."

Tierra Whack, "27 Club" — A reference to the group of celebrities who died at the age of 27 — including Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin — the new song and video see Whack diving into her mental health and revealing some occasional dark thoughts, like suicide.

Lil Jon, Total Meditation — After prioritizing his health a few years ago and getting into guided meditation, Jon's dropped "ten guided meditations to relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace," per an Instagram post. "Part of the reason I want to do this project is people that look like me and then people that look at me like, 'Oh, this crazy party guy,' [are] going to listen to me in a different manner than they would like a doctor or their mom or their dad. They relate to me a little bit more," he told Rolling Stone.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

