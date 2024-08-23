New Music Friday: Marques Houston, Cash Cobain, Tee Grizzley and more

Friday means another two tracks from Tory Lanez's Prison Tapes series. This time, they are "Rodeo Drive" and "580 Benz" featuring HollywoodSOS.

Marques Houston's "Cowgirl" is out, alongside a music video that carries on a country western cowboy theme. Directed by Chris Stokes, the clip finds Marques as he tries to get the attention of a lady in a saloon, dances with her and boldly makes his intentions known. The song itself sounds like an adult, married version of his song "Sex Wit You." "I am a family man now, so I can't be out there talking about 'Sex Wit You' no more...But I was like 'Married people have sex too,'" Marques tells Vibe. "I [just] didn't want to be too vulgar with it. I wanted it to still be tasteful [and chose to] make it to where everybody can enjoy this song."

Cash Cobain wants you to Play Cash Cobain, his debut album. Features include Quavo, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Fabolous, 4Batz, 6LACK and Flo Milli.

Trae tha Truth has teamed with Busta Rhymes, Lil Yachty, A$AP Ferg, BossMan Dlow, T-Pain and more for his new Crowd Control album.

Tee Grizzley teams with 42 Dugg on a song titled "Detroit." In the video, out now, they're seen in the city of Detroit, rapping in a parking lot, in front of luxury cars and outside a McDonald's, among other places. They're accompanied by a few friends.

Benny the Butcher's Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1 EP is out, featuring three songs, each with a feature. 38 Spesh, Drake and Fabolous are the ones on the project.

Others:

Central Cee feat. JRK 19 - "Billion Streams Freestyle" + "Bolide Noir"

Babyface Ray feat. BossMan Dlow - "Count Money"

