New Music Friday: Brent Faiyaz & Coco Jones, City Girls, Gucci Mane and more

From brand new collabs with rising stars to fresh tracks by hip-hop's leading women, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--Gucci Mane ft. J. Cole & Mike Will Made-It, "There I Go" -- Fresh off announcing his Gucci Mane & Friends Atlanta concert in October, the new collaborative track is expected to show up on Gucci's upcoming album, Breath of Fresh Air.

--City Girls, "Face Down" -- The Miami duo rap of their sexual desires, bougie ways and luxurious lifestyle on the new track, produced by Mike Will Made-It. It follows a list of songs out by the group that seem to hint their album will drop soon.

--French Montana ft. Swae Lee, "Wish U Well" -- Six years after their hit "Unforgettable," the duo reunite on the new song, which has a similar vibe and beat to their 2017 collab.

--Brent Faiyaz ft. Coco Jones, "Moment of Your Life" -- The Maryland native tapped the rising R&B star for a new relationship ballad — a slow, smooth-sounding track about love and affection.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--SZA -- "Snooze"

--DaBaby -- "Shake Sumn"

--Rod Wave -- "Fight the Feeling"

--Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage -- "Sittin' On Top of the World"

--Byron Messia -- "Talibans"

--Key Glock -- "Chromosomes"

--Gucci Mane ft. Lil Baby -- "Bluffin"

--Victoria Monét -- "On My Mama"

--Ciara & Chris Brown -- "How We Roll"

--Davido ft. Musa Keys -- "Unavailable"

