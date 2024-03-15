New Music Friday: Cardi B, Flo Milli, Halle Bailey and more

From a Cardi B verse to a love song from Halle Bailey, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Cardi B, "Enough (Miami)" -- On the track, Cardi explains how she fares with her competitors. The accompanying video, directed by Patience Harding and shot in Miami, sees her flaunting stylish outfits.

Flo Milli, FINE HO, STAY -- The album includes the just-released new remix of Flo's hit single "Never Lose Me." "'Fine Ho, Stay' is the end of a trilogy. I have been locked in working on my album for so long and my only goal was to deliver my best work to my fans and continue to grow as an artist. Had to get the girls together for the 'Never Lose Me' remix," Flo says in a statement.

Halle Bailey, "In Your Hands"-- The track, released with a video, is "about fighting for a love that you know is an incredibly beautiful one-of-a-kind love, but also a reminder to that special someone that your love has changed their life and is something they won't experience in this lifetime again," Halle explains.

Gunna featuring Offset, "Prada Dem" -- The two rappers united for the song and video, directed by Leff and shot mainly at the Broadway Prada Store in New York.

PartyNextDoor, "R e a l w o m e n" -- Released with an accompanying visualizer, the sultry new single, produced by Prep Bijan, Eli Brown and Noah "40" Shebib, will likely appear on Party's new album, PARTYNEXTDOOR FOUR (4), due out April 26.

Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack -- The 37-minute-long project is Tierra's first full-length project in six years.

