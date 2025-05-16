New Music Friday: Latto, Rico Nasty, Chuck D and more

Tee Grizzley released a new album, Forever My Moment, a sonic and thematic continuation of his 2024 album Post Traumatic about survival, trauma and transformation. It boasts 14 new tracks that each blend "raw emotion with hard-earned perspective," a press release says. The record is accompanied by an interactive video game, Robbery Da Game, which unlocks pieces of the music video for album cut "Robbery 9."

Rico Nasty is celebrating her new album, LETHAL, with the release of the music video for "CRASH." "It feels so good to be releasing LETHAL finally...It's one that showcases all sides of myself, sides the fans may not have seen yet. And somehow it still feels like my most cohesive (and authentic) body of work to date. I hope you guys love it. I know I do," she says in a statement.

Chuck D Presents Enemy Radio: Radio Armageddon is new solo work from the rapper, who brings hip-hop's pioneers and new gens together for the project. "Radio Armageddon is not just an album, it's a frequency," says Chuck D. "This project is a broadcast of resistance, revolution and rhythm. I'm proud to have these warriors alongside me on the dial."

Giveon says he would "rather be a fool than believe in someone new" on his latest single, "Rather Be." "I'd rather be with you," he continues. "Any other half with someone who is not even half of you." The song is accompanied by a music video.

Latto's teases have come to an end with the release of "Somebody," which interpolates Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody?" Her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, directed the music video, which sees Latto on a bamboo raft, washing her hair and having fun with Popcaan in Jamaica.

Other releases:

2 Chainz, Lil Yachty -- "Sista Wives (Official Video)"

Xzibit, Kingmaker

Aminé, 13 Months of Sunshine

