New Music Friday: Gunna, Ice Spice, Coi Leray and more

Women in rap represent this week with newly released videos and tracks from Ice Spice, Coi Leray and Kash Doll. Here's what else dropped in the culture this New Music Friday:

Gunna proves he's One of Wun on his fifth studio album, which boasts 20 tracks and features from Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch. LA-based painter Calvin Clausell Jr. was tapped for the cover art, a portrait of Gunna's face covered in white and blue flowers, which was completed in four days.

Ice Spice has released another preview of her forthcoming Y2K album, "Gimmie a Light," grabbing inspiration from the era's 2002 hit "Gimme the Light" by Sean Paul, which is sampled on the track. The video sees Ice Spice twerking, drinking, posing with money and riding through her hometown, among other things.

Coi Leray announced she's dropping a new EP, Lemon Drop, on May 24 that will be executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. The title track is out now, complete with Dragan Andic-directed visuals that see her pole dancing.

December 2022 was the original release date for Chief Keef's Almighty So 2, but May 10 is the day the album officially dropped. Among those featured on the 17-song album are Sexxy Red, Quavo, G Herbo and more.

Ghostface Killah's Set the Tone with his new album, dropped a day after he turned 54. Ye, Method Man, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, Ja Rule, Remy Ma and Nas, on the previously released "Scar Tissue," are on the project.

In the new video for Kash Doll's "Kash Kommandments," she takes on the role of Professor Kash and schools people on how to be an empowered boss.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity)

