New Music Friday: Baby Tate, Mary J. Blige, Brent Faiyaz and more

By Jamia Pugh

From smooth-sounding R&B collections to surprise albums and fresh collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Brent Faiyaz, Larger than Life -- After surprising fans with the new album one day before its release on October 27, Brent dropped off the 14-track project with features from Missy ElliottCoco JonesBabyface Ray and more.

Baby TateBaby Tate Presents: Sexploration: The Musical -- The rising rap star filed her latest EP, a collection of six songs full of the sex-positive lyrics she's known for rapping.

Mariah the ScientistTo Be Eaten Alive -- The Atlanta singer/songwriter gives up vulnerable and relatable lyrics on the 10 songs that make up her third studio album. It's mostly a solo effort, but she does tap Vory21 Savage and Young Thug for song features.

Mary J. Blige ft. Vado, "Still Believe in Love" -- After teasing the track on social media, the queen of hip-hop soul delivers her latest love ballad and accompanying music video featuring the New York rapper.

Leslie Odom Jr., "Holding on to Us" -- The multihyphenate, award-winning star dropped off one of 10 tracks from his upcoming album, When a Crooner Dies. It follows the previously released song "Show Me."

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Lola Brooke ft. French Montana -- "Pit Stop"

--Offset ft. Travis Scott -- "Say My Grace"

--Rick Ross Meek Mill -- "Lyrical Eazy"

--Ken Carson -- "Fighting My Demons"

--Jekalyn Carr -- "I Believe God"

--Offset -- "Worth It"

--Lil Wayne Chainz -- "Presha"

--J. Brown -- "My Whole Heart"

