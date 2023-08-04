New Music Friday: Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti & DJ Drama, Lil Wayne and more

By Jamia Pugh

From R&B hits to collabs from hip-hop greats and modernized sample tracks, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--Yo Gotti DJ DramaI Showed U So -- The latest of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, the Philadelphia DJ tapped Gotti for the 20-track collection with features from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

--Usher ft. 21 Savage Summer Walker, "Good Good" --  It's a mix of old school and new school on the new track from Usher, which is expected to show up on his upcoming, untitled ninth studio album.

--Kevin Gates, "I Don't Apologize" -- As the follow-up to the release of his Stranger Than Fiction mixtape, the Louisiana rapper reflects on his success and self-love in the latest single.

--Mario Lil Wayne ft. Tyga, "Main One" -- The trio dropped off their first collaboration and official music video, an infusion of high-end designer looks, diamonds and women.

--Lakeyah, "In Da Club" -- The 2021 XXL Freshman released her latest song, a reimagined version of J-Kwon's 2004 hit, "Tipsy."

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Kenny Lattimore -- "Never Knew"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--Tamika Scott ft. Method Man -- "Tonight"

--Ron Isley & The Isley Brothers -- "Last Time"

--Offset & Cardi B -- "Jealousy"

--Maverick City Music -- "Fear is Not My Future"

--Kaliii -- "Area Codes"

--Rylo Rodriguez ft. NoCap -- "Thang For You"

--Victoria Monet -- "On My Mama"

--Gunna -- "fukumean"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!