New Music Friday: Alicia Keys, Chlöe, Dreezy and more

It's a jam-packed week of new releases; check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Alicia Keys, "Kaleidoscope" -- The music video for the song, heard in the new Broadway musical HELL'S KITCHEN, has dropped, featuring Maleah, Joi Moon and the Broadway cast of HELL'S KITCHEN, whose vocals are on the track.

Bebe Winans, "Father In Heaven (Right Now)" -- The song recounts the ways Bebe's witnessed and felt God's hand on his life. "I must say this song speaks to the core of my being," he says. "I'm so grateful to my Heavenly Father for everything. I hope it moves listeners to the point of surrender when it is released."

Chlöe, "Boy Bye" -- The song's "an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life," Chlöe says. "It's liberating and free. That's how it feels to finally let go of dead weight that's been keeping you down. Instead of being sad about releasing what's not good for me, I celebrate it."

Tinashe, "Nasty" -- Complete with a new video, the track is an "all summer long kinda BOP" "meant to make you feel sexy, confident, let loose and maybe even unleash some of that sluttiness inside you," Tinashe says.

NLE Choppa, "Slut Me Out 2" -- The sequel to "Slut Me Out" finds the rapper flaunting confidence; in the video, he flirts "with a small multitude of baddies, including his leading lady India Love."

Dreezy, "B**** Duh (Remix)" featuring BIA, Ken the Man, Lakeyah -- For the song, Dreezy says she chose "girls that was rocking with me," whose pen she respected and "that sounded good with the 'B**** Duh' movement." Some believe BIA's verse includes shots at Cardi B.

(Videos include uncensored profanity.)

