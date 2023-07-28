New Music Friday: City Girls, Saweetie, Offset & Cardi B and more

By Jamia Pugh

From debut LP's to viral songs and double features, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--BIAReally Her -- After teasing the new project on social media, the rising rapper dropped off her latest EP with features from J. Cole and Swizz Beatz as well as the NeNe Leakes-collaborative track, "Millions."

--ChikaSamson: The Album -- Serving as her debut long-play studio album, the Alabama native tee'd up the 20-track project on her Instagram Story as "Album of the Year."

--Offset ft. Cardi B, "Jealousy" -- Donned "hip-hops first couple," Offset and his wife teamed up on the new track, the lead single from his forthcoming album, which samples Three 6 Mafia's "Jealous A** B******."

--Stunna Girl ft. French Montana, "Like Dat" -- The up-and-coming rapper tapped French Montana for the remix version of her song which dropped earlier this year.

--Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby ft. City Girls, "Gorgeous (Remix)" -- After releasing the viral hit that saw TikTokers showing off their "gorgeous," the Detroit rappers tapped JT & Yung Miami for the remix.

--Saweetie, "Shot O' Clock" & "Birthday" ft.YG & Tyga -- With two back-to-back drops, the West Coast star, who turns 31 on July 2, continues birthday celebrations with two club-ready tracks.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage -- "Sittin' On Top of the World"

--SZA-- "Snooze"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--Tamika Scott ft. Method Man -- "Tonight"

--Lil Uzi Vert ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Endless Fashion"

--Davido ft. Musa Keys -- "Unavailable"

--Young Thug ft. Drake -- "Oh U Went"

--Travis Scott ft. The Weeknd Bad Bunny -- "K-Pop"

--Malcom Mays ft. Lil Baby-- "Not Luck"

