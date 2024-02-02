New Music Friday: Usher, JT, Don Toliver and more

From singles off upcoming albums to music videos and previously released songs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Usher, "Ruin" -- Just a week away from his much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, Usher drops off his latest single featuring Nigerian artist Pheelz, which is expected to show up on his new album, Coming Home.

Tyla, "Truth or Dare" -- The South African singer unveiled the music video for a recent single, which arrived on the heels of her breakthrough smash hit, "Water."

JT, "Sideways" -- The City Girls member continues her solo journey with the latest track and video, an anthem of sorts that takes aim at phony friends.

Don Toliver, "Bandit" -- The Houston native dropped off the new track and matching music video, which sees him and his Hardstone Biker Gang riding their motorcycles, including two from Don's personal collection.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Ice Spice -- "Think U the S*** (Fart)"

--21 Savage -- "redrum"

--Fridayy -- "When It Comes to You"

--Lady London ft. Jeremih -- "Do Something"

--Megan Thee Stallion -- "Hiss"

--Yung Bleu -- "Confirmation"

--October London -- "Back to Your Place"

--Muni Long -- "Made for Me"

--Ledisi -- "Sell Me No Dreams"

--Rosemarie & Roddy Ricch -- "Is it Real"

--4 Batz -- act II: date @ 8"

