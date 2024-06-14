New Music Friday: Normani, Don Toliver, Ne-Yo and more

Fans have been waiting, but the wait for Normani's debut album is over. Dopamine is now available, alongside a few new releases. Here are some of the latest to hit the culture:

-Dopamine was six years in the making, but it's finally here. Normani's album boasts 13 tracks, including "1:59" with Gunna and "Wild Side" with Cardi B, and features collaborations with Starrah and James Blake.

-Don Toliver is out with his fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho. It's divided into four sections and features Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, Future and Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Kodak Black.

-Charlie also makes an appearance on the 19-track Why Lawd? from Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge. It includes previously released singles "Where I Go," "Daydreaming," "86Sentra," "FromHere" and "WalkOnBy."

-In "Adore U," Khalid sings about his hopes to restore the love once experienced with someone who is now keeping their distance. "Fall into my arms/ Let me adore you," he sings.

-Ne-Yo's now an independent artist, and he's kicking off this phase of his career with "2 Million Secrets." "This song is basically about owning your s***," he said during his Tiny Desk concert in May.

-Pharrell's Lego-themed biopic is coming out in 2024, but before then, he's lent his voice to "Double Life," featured on the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack.

-Kaliii teams with Hunxho for "Gas You Up," released alongside an accompanying visual directed by Trinidad James and Same Brave. The song will be featured on Kaliii's upcoming EP.

-Rob49's "Off Dat Drank," according to his new single. The song follows his most recent single, "Wassam Baby," featuring Lil Wayne.

-Marsha Ambrosius shares a tale of a tumultuous relationship in "Greedy," a tease of what's to come on her upcoming album, Casablanca, due out June 28.

