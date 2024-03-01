New Music Friday: Luh Tyler, Eric Bellinger, ScHoolboy Q and more

By Jamia Pugh

From follow-up projects to new R&B singles, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Eric Bellinger, The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom -- The famed songwriter from California dropped off his much-anticipated new album, a two-disc R&B set featuring K Camp, Sevyn StreeterNe-Yo and more. 

ScHoolboy Q, Blue Lips -- His first studio album in nearly five years, the Top Dawg Entertainment star released the 18-song project with appearances by Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Jozzy and others.

Chlöe Bailey, "FYS" -- After teeing up the new single and involving fans in a game of "guess that abbreviation," the Bailey sister unveiled her latest R&B track, which stands for "f*** your status," she confirmed.

Luh Tyler, "Bad B****" -- The emerging rap star from Tallahassee, Florida, continues his ascent to fame with a new track about being young but "keeping a grown" woman.

