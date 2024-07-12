New Music Friday: LL Cool J, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Ice Spice and more

LL Cool J has released "Passion," the second single off The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), which dropped alongside a new music video. The album, due out Sept. 6, features Nas, Eminem, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie, Snoop Dogg and more.

Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 is available for fans to hear. Common says it "has been a dream of mine to work with" Pete, who he calls "one of The Greatest Creators Hip Hop and Music has ever seen." Pete shares in own statement, "To work with Common is truly unbelievable. I'm grateful for the connection we have on this project and excited for the world to hear our new album."

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have extended their list of collabs with their latest single, "Outta Control." Produced by Cool & Dre, the song samples DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince's 1991 song "Summertime." In an interview with TMZ, Joe recently shared he has an album coming out in August.

Ice Spice has given fans another Y2K tease, tapping U.K. rapper Central Cee for "Did It First" and its accompanying video. She talks on the track about getting revenge on a partner who cheated first. "If he cheating, I'm doing him worse/ No uno, I hit the reverse/ I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse/ I don't care, cuz he did it first," she raps.

Tink is back with Winter's Diary 5. Features include Summer Walker, Jeremih and Skilla Baby. "This album is for US. If you've ever been through a struggle. A heartbreak .. Told you wasn't worthy – let this be a sign to never stop. I fought so hard to get this album out… and tbh I'm STILL fighting; everyday. So Thank you to EVERYONE listening," she wrote.

