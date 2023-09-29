New Music Friday: Lil Wayne, Lil Durk & Kid Cudi, YG & Tyga and more

From first-time collabs to albums from rap greats and party anthems, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

YG & Tyga, Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist -- The 14-song album is a collection of club hits and party anthems from the West Coast rappers, who tapped Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and more for features.

Lil Wayne, Tha Fix Before Tha VI -- The hip-hop icon treated fans to "a lil mixtape to tide us over," a prequel to his long-awaited upcoming album, The Carter IV. The 10-track project follows the rapper's latest single, "Brand New," featuring YG and Tyga, which dropped off on September 27, Wayne's birthday.

Lil Durk & Kid Cudi, "Guitar In My Room" -- It's the first collaboration for the Chicago native and the Cleveland-based rapper, one that arrived alongside an accompanying music video helmed by popular director Cole Bennett.

Latto ft. BabyDrill, "Issa Party" -- Latto linked with her fellow Georgia native, a rapper on the rise who laid bars on the new, upbeat party track.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Drake ft. SZA -- "Slime You Out"

--Doja Cat -- "Paint the Town Red"

--Rod Wave -- "Call Your Friends"

--Sexyy Red & Lil Durk -- "Hellcats SRTs 2"

--Offset -- "Fan"

--Diddy, French Montana & The Weeknd ft. 21 Savage -- "Another One of Me"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.