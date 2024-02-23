New Music Friday: Lil Yachty, Quavo, Lil Durk and more

From a mixtape to several songs and videos, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

French Montana, Mac & Cheese 5 -- The rapper started the mixtape series nearly 15 years ago, and it's come to an end with this installment. As teased on Instagram, the mixtape features Lil Baby, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, JID, Rick Ross, Lil Durk and more.

Lil Yachty, "Something Ether" -- The song, produced by Cardo, is accompanied by a video directed by Little Miles/AMD Visuals. It's part of an EP of the same name, which also includes recent Yachty songs "A Cold Sunday," "The Secret Recipe" featuring J. Cole and "Strike (Holster)."

Quavo, "Himothy" -- The rapper continues his solo run with his first song of the year. Part of the video was filmed on top of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sir featuring Isaiah Rashad, "Karma" -- On the song and video, Sir and his Top Dawg labelmate reflect on past mistakes and accept the consequences of those actions.

Lil Durk, "Old Days" -- Produced by Southside, the track sees Durk open up about his past addiction to drugs, mourning King Von and more. The video is available on YouTube.

Kodak Black, "Shampoo" -- The song and video are out now, with the latter capturing Kodak at a San Diego Padres game, sipping Grey Goose, taking pictures with fans, signing a baseball and more.

PJ Morton, "Please Be Good" -- The song previews the singer's forthcoming album, which was written and recorded in Africa. "I was in Lagos, Nigeria and one of my favorite new producers P. Priime played this beat," says PJ Morton. "I immediately took out my phone and started to record ideas. I love that it's a mixture of so many vibes."

