New Music Friday: Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice and more

After much teasing, Coi Leray's second full-length project is here, and so are a few other new songs and music videos. Here are some of the culture's latest musical releases.

Coi Leray, COI -- After much teasing, the star's second full-length project is here. It features 16 songs, including the previously released "Bops" and "My Body," as well as bars from Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke and more. The new album is accompanied by a new video for "Get Loud."

Juice WRLD and Cordae, "Doomsday" -- Cordae and the late rapper go back-and-forth over the instrumental to Eminem's 1999 song "Role Model." With help from deepfake technology, Cordae's face morphs into that of the late rapper every time Juice's part comes up. The clip, which also features an appearance from Em, then closes with a glimpse of the studio session where Juice shared his idea for the video.

Busta Rhymes and BIA, "Beach Ball" -- The track is accompanied by a video directed by Michael Garcia. As the clip scrolls into each shot, the rappers jam on a beach, set on a woman's crotch, and Rick Ross and DJ Khaled make cameos.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, "Barbie World" -- The rappers teamed up for the song, which samples Aqua's 1997 hit "Barbie Girl" and will appear on the soundtrack for the Barbie film. In the video, they pose as Barbies, giving fans a glimpse of their "Barbie World."

Key Glock, Glockoma (Deluxe) -- The deluxe follows the original's release in February and features eight new tracks, including "Presidential Rolex."

Other releases:

Muni Long ft. Usher-- "Hrs & Hrs" (Remix)

Chris Brown, "Summer Too Hot"

Lil Tjay, "June 22nd"

Stormzy ft. Fredo, "Toxic Trait"

