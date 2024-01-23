New Ludacris TV series in the works at BET+

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jamia Pugh

A new TV project involving rapper Ludacris has a home at BET+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled series will be a half-hour scripted dramedy inspired by Luda's life and his "experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova."

A description of the project, as listed by THR, says, "The series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station."

Ludacris is said to be on board as an executive producer and music supervisor of the new series, which is currently in the development stage.

