New Lenny Kravitz tune to be featured in upcoming movie 'Rustin'

Lenny Kravitz could potentially be competing for an Oscar next year. The rocker is contributing the new song "Road To Freedom" to the upcoming film Rustin, about gay activist Bayard Rustin.

The tune will feature musician Trombone Shorty, thanks to a request by director George C. Wolfe to include trombones in the song.

"Ever since Branford Marsalis introduced me to a recording of the holy trombone choir from the United House of Prayer, I've been mesmerized," Wolfe says. "So when the brilliant, impassioned Lenny Kravitz agreed to write a song for Rustin, I begged him to include a chorus of trombones. ... Lenny took my request to the next level and brought on board the legendary Trombone Shorty."

He adds, "'Road To Freedom' captures both 1963 and 2023; a bold celebration, as Lenny's voice sermonizes and soars.”

Rustin was an African American civil and gay rights leader, who helped organize the March on Washington. He passed away in 1987. In 2013 he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Kravitz's tune is expected to be released later this year. Rustin, which stars Colman Domingo in the title role and features Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, CCH Pounder, will open in select theaters November 3 and hits Netflix on November 17.

