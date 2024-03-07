New Edition, Frankie Beverly to be honored at this month's NAACP Image Awards events

New Edition and legendary singer/songwriter Frankie Beverly will receive special honors at events surrounding the upcoming 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards, airing March 16 on BET and CBS.

New Edition will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, an honor given to those who are "pioneers in their respective fields" and "whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come." Previous inductees include Stevie Wonder, Sidney Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Aretha Franklin, Eddie Murphy and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Beverly, meanwhile, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual NAACP Awards Dinner March 14 in LA. That award is given to those who have "made significant contributions to civil and human rights in addition to their contributions in the entertainment industry."

Over their nearly 40-year career, New Edition has sold 30 million records worldwide and launched the solo careers of members Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, plus the spinoff group Bell Biv DeVoe.

Frankie Beverly is best known for his work with the group Maze, which gave us iconic hits like "Before I Let Go," "Back in Stride" and "Can't Get Over You." A new generation discovered "Before I Let Go" when Beyoncé included her version as a bonus track on her album Homecoming: The Live Album.

