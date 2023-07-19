New details emerge in Tupac murder investigation: multiple items found in search, taken as evidence

Upon searching a home in the Las Vegas area in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, investigators found multiple items that will be used as evidence in the case being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury.

Among the items sought by authorities on Monday, July 17, were computers, laptops and articles about Tupac and his death.

Las Vegas homicide detectives and prosecutors determined they had enough information to proceed with a court-authorized search, an official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search was conducted at about 10 p.m. local time, with Las Vegas Metro PD SWAT on hand. The scene was described as loud, with police using bullhorns and lights.

Though no charges have been filed, investigators have long believed the gunman is likely already dead, the victim of a separate shooting two years after the Vegas drive-by.

The current investigation could lead to a determination of who was in the car with the gunman when the rounds were fired that killed Tupac. That could lead to someone being charged as an accomplice; officials caution that charging decisions have not been made yet.

The probe into Tupac's death gained new momentum after Netflix aired Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders in 2018 and the book Compton Street Legend by Duane Keith Davis aka Keffe D came out in 2019. Keffe D has said he is one of two living eyewitnesses to the shooting.

