New Aretha Franklin box set coming in December

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is being celebrated with a brand new box set.

A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974, dropping December 1, will feature five Aretha albums and bonus material, including alternative takes, outtakes, B-sides and demos.

Making the set are 1970's This Girl's in Love with You and Spirit in the Dark, 1972's Young, Gifted and Black, 1973's Hey Now Hey (The Other Side Of the Sky) and 1974's Let Me in Your Life. All albums on the five-CD/six-LP limited edition set are remastered.

The CD set features the bonus material alongside their accompanying albums, while the LP set will contain a separate vinyl with a compilation of bonus track highlights.

Both formats come with new liner notes from Billboard's Gail Mitchell and the British Ambassador of Soul, David Nathan.

A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974 is available for preorder now.

